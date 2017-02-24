11:10 am, February 24, 2017
69° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT President Trump addresses CPAC in Maryland around 10 a.m. Listen live.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Top EU official sees…

Top EU official sees brighter financial future for Portugal

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 10:45 am 02/24/2017 10:45am
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A senior European Union official says EU authorities are poised to release Portugal from tight fiscal oversight and the threat of sanctions because the country’s financial health has improved.

EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis says that if statistics next month show Portugal’s budget deficit has continued to fall and that its economy has kept growing, the EU’s special surveillance of Portugal will end.

EU countries have to limit the amount they can borrow each year to 3 percent of their GDP. Portugal’s soared to more than 11 percent in 2010, forcing it to ask for a 78 billion-euro ($82.5 billion) bailout the following year.

The government says the deficit dropped last year to at least 2.1 percent, while economic growth is expected to have been 1.3 percent in 2016.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Health News Latest News Living News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Top EU official sees…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News