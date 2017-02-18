4:59 am, February 18, 2017
The Latest: Pence urges NATO allies to spend more on defense

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 4:39 am 02/18/2017 04:39am
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. Pence is making his debut on the world stage with a trip to Germany and Belgium designed to reassure European and Mideast partners about U.S. foreign policy. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MUNICH (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Europe (all times local):

10:15 a.m.:

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is reinforcing the Trump administration’s message that NATO members must spend more on defense.

NATO’s 28 member countries promised in 2014 to commit to spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense within a decade. Pence says in remarks at a security conference in Germany that only the U.S. and four other NATO members are meeting the standard.

President Donald Trump has also called on NATO members to spend more on their militaries.

Pence says the “time has come” for allies to boost spending because the dangers they all face are growing and changing every day.

He adds that failure to meet the spending commitment undermines the alliance’s ability to come to each other’s aid.

10 a.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says the United States will “hold Russia accountable” even as President Donald Trump searches for new common ground with Russia at the start of his presidency.

Pence says at the Munich Security Conference in Germany that with regard to Ukraine, the international community must hold Russia accountable and demand that it honor a 2015 peace agreement aimed at ending the fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russia-backed separatists.

He’s offering assurances of the U.S. commitment to NATO and the European Union in remarks at an international conference of foreign diplomats and defense officials.

Pence’s speech comes amid concerns in Europe about Russian aggression and Trump’s positive statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

___

9:50 a.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is offering assurances that the United States strongly supports NATO and “will be unwavering in our commitment to this trans-Atlantic alliance.”

He says President Donald Trump “will stand with Europe.”

Pence is addressing the Munich Security Conference in his first overseas trip as vice president.

The vice president’s speech was aimed at reassuring skeptical allies in Europe about American foreign policy under Trump along with U.S. willingness to maintain international partnerships.

Pence’s trip to Germany comes as Europeans are skittish that Trump may promote isolationist tendencies and not hold Russia accountable.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
