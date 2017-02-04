8:43 am, February 4, 2017
Sweden wants to ban gender segregated school classes

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s education minister wants to ban gender-segregated classes after last year’s public outcry after a Muslim school was allowed to separate boys and girls for gym classes.

Gustav Fridolin says “if there are problems by having boys and girls together, you should take care of the problem, not avoid it simply by separating the sexes.”

Fridolin, a member of Sweden’s center-left minority government, told Swedish Radio Saturday that too many schools “have been given temporary permission to have boys and girls apart for several years.”

Under present rules, gender-segregated classes are permissible.

Education News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
