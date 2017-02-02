5:14 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Europe News

Study shows anti-Semitic hate crimes surge in UK

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:36 am 02/02/2017 04:36am
LONDON (AP) — A study shows anti-Semitic hate incidents are surging to record highs in Britain.

The Community Security Trust charity said Thursday there were on average more than three anti-Semitic incidents per day in 2016.

It said there were 1,309 incidents last year, a 36 percent increase over the year before. It is the highest total since the group started keeping records in 1984.

Most of the incidents involved verbal abuse, hate mail and graffiti. There were also 81 cases of vandalism and damage to Jewish property.

The charity said there is no single explanation for the rise in incidents.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
