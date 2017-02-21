6:36 am, February 21, 2017
Spain detains gas truck driver for speeding against traffic

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 6:21 am 02/21/2017 06:21am
MADRID (AP) — Police in Barcelona say they have detained a man driving a truck with butane gas tanks at high speed against the traffic on a highway. Local media are reporting that police stopped the driver with gunshots.

A regional police spokeswoman says the truck was traveling on a highway near the northeastern Spanish city’s famed harbor around 11 a.m. Tuesday (1000 GMT). The spokeswoman for the Mossos d’Esquadra spoke on condition of anonymity in line with the force’s policy.

Spanish national television TVE reported that the truck had rammed several cars before local police fired several gunshots to stop it. The police spokeswoman wouldn’t confirm the gunshots but said the driver was being interrogated.

Europe News Latest News World News
Europe News