Spain: 2 alleged IS recruiters detained near Barcelona

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 4:43 am 02/07/2017 04:43am
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says two Moroccan men who are accused of indoctrination in Islamist extremism and recruiting others have been detained in Barcelona.

The ministry said in a statement that the men, aged 25 and 27, allegedly raised money through drug trafficking and theft to support the Islamic State group.

Agents of Spain’s Guardia Civil were searching the men’s apartment on Tuesday morning in Badalona, bordering Barcelona.

The ministry said police have arrested 185 suspected jihadi activists since Spain raised its national security alert to one step below maximum following attacks in France and elsewhere in 2015.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
