5:15 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Shell reports 4Q earnings…

Shell reports 4Q earnings rise 14 percent

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 2:54 am 02/02/2017 02:54am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell says fourth-quarter earnings rose 14 percent as it made progress on plans to cut costs and sell assets to adjust to an environment of lower oil prices.

The Anglo-Dutch energy company said Thursday that profit for the last three months of 2016 adjusted for changes in the value of inventories and excluding one-time items advanced to $1.80 billion from $1.57 billion a year earlier. Net income rose 64 percent to $1.54 billion.

CEO Ben van Beurden says $15 billion of asset sales are either in progress or have been completed and Shell is on track to fulfill a planned $30 billion divestment program.

Brent crude was trading at $56.14 on Wednesday, down from more than $100 a barrel as recently as September 2014.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Shell reports 4Q earnings…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News