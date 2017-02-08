10:47 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Separatist commander assassinated in…

Separatist commander assassinated in eastern Ukraine

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 5:02 am 02/08/2017 05:02am
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2014, file photo, a Pro-Russian rebel commander with the nom de guerre Givi casts his ballot during supreme council and presidential elections on the front line near Donetsk airport in the city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Rebels' Donets News Agency said on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that Mikhail Tolstykh, better known under his nom de guerre Givi, died early Wednesday morning in what it described as a terrorist attack. Several Russian media outlets said 35-year old Tolstykh died in an explosion in his office. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, file)

MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent rebel leader in eastern Ukraine has been killed in an explosion in his office, his associates said on Wednesday.

The rebels’ Donetsk News Agency said Mikhail Tolstykh, better known under his nom de guerre Givi, died early Wednesday morning in what it described as a terrorist attack. The agency said 35-year old Tolstykh was killed by a rocket fired from a portable launcher into his office.

Russian state television showed pictures of firefighters putting out flames in the building where Toltsykh’s headquarters is believed to be. The footage from the scene showed several rooms in the building gutted from an apparent explosion.

Tolstykh’s death follows the assassination of his close associate Arsen Pavlov, also known as Motorola, last year, as well as other high-profile warlords.

Yuri Tandit, an adviser to the chairman of the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev, said on the 112 television channel that his agency was looking into the reports.

Tolstykh was one of the most recognizable faces in the conflict between Ukrainian government troops and Russia-backed rebels which has claimed more than 9,800 lives since it began in 2014.

Killings of high-profile commanders in Ukraine’s Donbass began in May 2015 with the bombing of the charismatic Alexei Mozgovoi. Rank-and-file separatists and local residents reported an increased Russian influence in the area in summer 2015 as Moscow apparently tried to rein in the warlords, some of whom seemingly got out of hand with murder and violence targeting civilians.

The very existence of unruly commanders like Givi bolstered the Ukrainian government’s long-standing refusal to negotiate with what it regarded as terrorists. Givi and other warlords who have been killed in the past two years have publicly assaulted prisoners of war and been engaged in what can be classified as war crimes.

While the unruly commanders were dying in car bombings, the leadership of the rebel-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions came to be dominated by bureaucrats with ties to ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, a Donbass native, rather than the commanders who led the uprising. Unlike the assassinated warlords, the Donetsk bureaucrats are seen as less extreme and more inclined to bargain with Kiev.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, described Tolstykh’s death as an attempt to “destabilize the situation” in eastern Ukraine after flare-up of hostilities last week killed more than 33 people.

Peskov denied any Russian involvement in the warlord’s death, calling it impossible.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Separatist commander assassinated in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News