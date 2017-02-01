9:27 am, February 1, 2017
Senior Turkish, Israeli officials meet for improved ties

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 4:18 am 02/01/2017 04:18am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Senior Turkish and Israeli officials are meeting for the first time in nearly seven years, seeking to find ways to further improve ties and to discuss regional developments.

Turkey and Israel — formerly close allies — reconciled last year and restored ambassadorial-level diplomatic ties, mending a deep rift caused by the deaths of 10 Turkish activists during an Israeli commando raid on an aid vessel that tried to breach the blockade on Gaza in 2010.

Turkish Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin and his Israeli counterpart, Yuval Rotem, were meeting in Ankara on Wednesday for their two countries’ first political consultations session since 2010.

Rotem was also scheduled to meet with members of Turkey’s Jewish community during his stay.

