Scandal threatens French presidential hopeful Fillon

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 6:55 am 02/06/2017 06:55am
El candidato conservador a la presidencia de Francia François Fillon sale de su casa en París el jueves 2 de febrero de 2017. (AP Foto/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — French conservative Francois Fillon is trying to save his presidential bid as prosecutors investigate the political jobs he gave to his wife, son and daughter.

Fillon plans to hold a news conference Monday at his campaign headquarters in Paris.

Prosecutors are trying to figure out whether the jobs that Fillon gave to family members as his parliamentary aides were genuine. The preliminary probe involves suspicions of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Fillon’s popularity dropped following revelations by the Canard Enchaine newspaper last month. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Some conservative lawmakers want him to step down to improve the party’s chances to win France’s two-round April-May presidential election.

Fillon’s beaten rival for the conservative nomination, Alain Juppe, tweeted Monday that he is not considering replacing Fillon.

