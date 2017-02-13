4:49 am, February 13, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Russia reports new damage…

Russia reports new damage to Palmyra archaeological site

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 4:15 am 02/13/2017 04:15am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry has released drone footage showing new damage to Palmyra’s archaeological site in Syria.

The Islamic State group recaptured the ancient town in December from government troops, nine months after they were expelled in a Russia-backed offensive. Moscow last week said Syrian government forces were advancing toward Palmyra thanks to Russian air cover.

Drone footage released on Monday that the defense ministry said was filmed earlier this month showed a central section of Palmyra’s famous theater lying in ruins.

The ministry said their drones also recorded significant truck movements in the area around the archaeological site, which it said could mean that the IS militants are delivering explosives to the site and want to cause more destruction to it.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Russia reports new damage…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News