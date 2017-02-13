Russia reports new damage to Palmyra archaeological site

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry has released drone footage showing new damage to Palmyra’s archaeological site in Syria.

The Islamic State group recaptured the ancient town in December from government troops, nine months after they were expelled in a Russia-backed offensive. Moscow last week said Syrian government forces were advancing toward Palmyra thanks to Russian air cover.

Drone footage released on Monday that the defense ministry said was filmed earlier this month showed a central section of Palmyra’s famous theater lying in ruins.

The ministry said their drones also recorded significant truck movements in the area around the archaeological site, which it said could mean that the IS militants are delivering explosives to the site and want to cause more destruction to it.