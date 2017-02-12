6:17 am, February 12, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Royal Navy rescues 14…

Royal Navy rescues 14 crew from stricken yacht in Atlantic

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 6:08 am 02/12/2017 06:08am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Navy says a warship has rescued 14 sailors after their racing yacht lost its mast, leaving them stranded in the mid- Atlantic.

Britain’s Coast Guard received a mayday signal from the 60-foot (18-meter) Clyde Challenger late Thursday.

Royal Air Force and U.S. Air Force planes helped search for the yacht, and a passing chemical tanker attempted a rescue but was hampered by bad weather.

British destroyer HMS Dragon reached the vessel, 610 miles (980 kilometers) southwest of England’s southern tip, on Saturday afternoon, and managed to rescue the 14 crew members — 13 Britons and one American.

Petty Officer Max Grosse, chief bosun’s mate on HMS Dragon, said the Atlantic swell made conditions “enormously challenging.”

The crew members were treated for minor injuries. Their vessel could not be recovered.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Royal Navy rescues 14…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News