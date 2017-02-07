10:59 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romania protests endure as…

Romania protests endure as president says country in crisis

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 3:20 pm 02/07/2017 03:20pm
Share
People gather for a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis told lawmakers Tuesday the country is in a "fully-fledged" political crisis, after hundreds of thousands demonstrated against a government measure that would weaken the country's anti-corruption drive. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president told lawmakers Tuesday that the country is in a “fully-fledged” political crisis, after hundreds of thousands demonstrated against a government measure that would weaken the country’s anti-corruption drive.

In an address to Parliament, President Klaus Iohannis, a critic of the two-month-old government, said the majority of Romanians now believed the country was going in the wrong direction.

“Romania needs a government that is transparent, which governs predictably by the light of day, not sneakily at night,” the president said, referring to the late hour the government passed an emergency ordinance last week aimed at decriminalizing some forms of official corruption.

The move — which bypassed Parliament and was not signed off by Iohannis, who has limited powers — ignited the biggest protests seen since communism ended in the country in 1989. As a result, the government will now seek to introduce the plan in Parliament.

Thousands gathered for the eighth consecutive evening in Victory Square outside the government offices, shouting “Social Democratic Party, the red plague!” and “Resign!” In smaller numbers, about 2,000 protesters gathered outside the presidential palace yelling “Get out, you traitor!”

Iohannis, who was elected in 2014 by direct vote, was chairman of the opposition Liberal Party. He quit the party that year to stand as president.

He has been critical of the government headed by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, which came into being after the December parliamentary elections.

The government “has been saying publicly I can’t stomach the result of the vote … that I’d overturn a legitimate government,” Iohannis said. “That’s false. You won, now govern and legislate, but not at any price.”

Some lawmakers booed and shouted “shame on you!” at Iohannis and walked out. Other lawmakers cheered.

Despite the crisis, Iohannis said Romania didn’t need early elections, a view the government shares.

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the governing Social Democratic Party, and Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu refused to greet the president when he arrived at Parliament.

In his speech, Iohannis pressed ahead with an earlier initiative to hold a referendum on another government initiative to pardon prisoners. Critics say the proposal will help government allies convicted of corruption.

Dragnea, the main power broker behind the government, expressed disappointment Iohannis did not deliver a “speech of unity,” and said “he should leave the government alone, to govern.”

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romania protests endure as…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News