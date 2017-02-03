5:10 am, February 4, 2017
Romania’s political crisis deepens over diluted graft law

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 6:19 am 02/03/2017 06:19am
A child waves a Romanian flag during a protest joined by tens of thousands against a government decree that dilutes what qualifies as corruption, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Huge protests erupted in the capital and spread to cities around Romania in the past two nights after the government changed the law — one of the biggest protests in Romania since communism ended in 1989. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s political crisis deepened Friday after a key government ally said an emergency decree that would dilute the government’s anti-corruption fight was not constitutional.

Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea, who previously backed the government’s ordinance, reversed his position Friday and said he would tell the Constitutional Court that the decree passed overnight Wednesday to decriminalize official misconduct was “not justified,” and the measure risked “taking out of the reach of criminal law almost all the public administration.”

Earlier, Justice Minister Florin Iordache said he stood by the law, defying strong criticism from home and abroad and days of massive protests.

Iordache, who had temporarily handed over his duties to a subordinate, told reporters Friday: “I take responsibility for this ordinance.” The ruling center-left Social Democratic Party has defended the decree, which has sparked some of the biggest protests since the 1989 fall of communism

Romania’s Constitutional Court will rule on the legality of the law on Tuesday, the last legal resort to stop it.

Speaking at a European Union summit in Malta on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis called the situation “very complicated.”

“We have hundreds of thousands of my Romanians out on the streets, and I trust them. I trust my people,” Iohannis said.

“I believe in Romania… European values have to prevail and this is what I believe will happen. “

Amid strong international criticism, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the U.S. was “deeply concerned” about recent measures “that undermine rule of law and weaken accountability for financial and corruption-related crimes.”

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Europe News Government News Latest News World News
