AP Interview: Romanian president praises protesters

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The president of Romania said Wednesday the fight to contain corruption in his country shows the “ugly face of politics” and praised protesters for standing up to block a measure that would have eased up on public officials who abuse their power while in office.

Klaus Iohannis told The Associated Press that massive street protests had been successful for the moment in stopping an emergency decree that would have weakened anti-corruption efforts.

He said he was pleased that protesters cared about the future of Romania and made their feelings known in peaceful demonstrations.

“I was surprised by the size of the crowd,” he said. “Having over 200,000 people in Piata Victoriei (Victory Square) is something extraordinary.

Romania’s center-left government survived a vote of no-confidence over the measure despite the displeasure expressed by the protesters, who had thronged the streets for six consecutive nights.

The government of Premier Sorin Grindeanu had been expected to survive the vote Wednesday as the Social Democratic Party and its junior partner, the Alliance of Democratic Liberals, have a majority in Parliament.

Iohannis, who opposed the emergency decree that sought to change the law, said it will now be properly discussed in Parliament.

He said widespread corruption has been part of Romanian life since the communist era and cannot be stopped in a couple of years.

The massive protests were the largest seen since communism collapsed in Romania in 1989.

Also Wednesday, the European Union’s rule-of-law chief said Romania should relentlessly continue to drive corruption out.

Frans Timmermans highlighted Romania’s progress in fighting corruption over the past years and said that Romanian authorities “should continue this fight which has been successful so far so it can reach the point of no return.”

He said the EU is “on their side to make this happen.”