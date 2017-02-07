2:43 pm, February 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Putin scrambles Russian air…

Putin scrambles Russian air forces to check readiness

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:23 am 02/07/2017 09:23am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has put the Russian air force on high alert, the latest in a series of drills amid tensions with the West.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the drills launched Tuesday will check the air force’s readiness and its ability to repel an enemy aggression.

Shoigu told military officials that special emphasis will be given to practicing the deployment of air defense systems.

The maneuvers are the latest in a steady series of war games intended to strengthen the troops’ readiness. Despite Russia’s economic downturn, the Kremlin has continued to spend big on military training and weapons modernization amid tensions with the West over the Ukrainian crisis.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Putin scrambles Russian air…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News