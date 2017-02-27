8:15 am, February 27, 2017
Prosecutors probe possible ‘junta’ within Turkey’s military

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 7:54 am 02/27/2017 07:54am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a prosecutor has launched an investigation into the possible existence of a clique within the military capable of “obstructing” the government.

The Anadolu Agency says the prosecutor in Istanbul started the probe Monday following a weekend report in Hurriyet newspaper that said the army headquarters was “disturbed” by a series of criticisms leveled at the military. Some interpreted the report to suggest that a clique within the military was unhappy by the way the military was being led.

Anadolu said the probe was launched after a university lecturer filed a complaint claiming the report demonstrated the presence of an “influential and active junta.”

In July, the Turkish government survived a failed military coup attempt blamed on the followers of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric.

