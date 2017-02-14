7:50 am, February 14, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Pound collapse costs Rolls…

Pound collapse costs Rolls Royce $5.5 billion

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 7:18 am 02/14/2017 07:18am
Share

LONDON (AP) — British engineering company Rolls Royce says that the collapse in the pound’s value has cost it some 4.4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion).

The company, which makes engines for aircraft, among other things, said Tuesday that the pound’s near-20-percent drop against the dollar since Britain’s June vote to leave the European Union forced it to mark lower the value of certain financial contracts.

On top of that, the company paid 671 million pounds to settle bribery allegations with regulatory authorities.

That caused the company to book a full-year net loss of 4 billion pounds, compared with profit of 84 million pounds in 2015. Revenues rose to 15 billion pounds from 13.7 billion pounds

The company no longer produces the Rolls Royce luxury cars, which are made by BMW.

Topics:
Consumer News Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Pound collapse costs Rolls…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News