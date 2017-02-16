6:22 am, February 16, 2017
Portuguese prosecutors brings charges against US serviceman

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 6:07 am 02/16/2017 06:07am
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese prosecutors have brought charges of attempted murder, rape, abduction and assault against an American serviceman stationed at the Lajes Field U.S. Air Force base in Portugal’s mid-Atlantic Azores Islands.

The Azores Prosecutors’ Office says the 28-year-old man committed the alleged crimes against a 26-year-old married woman and is being held in custody.

Investigating magistrate Joao Carreira said in a statement posted on the Azores Prosecutors’ Office website late Wednesday that the serviceman knew the alleged victim. The statement said she escaped from him and swam into the sea before a passer-by helped her.

The alleged events occurred last November, and charges were brought after a police investigation.

The U.S. embassy in the Portuguese capital Lisbon said it was aware of the case but could not immediately respond to questions.

