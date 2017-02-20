12:36 pm, February 20, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Portugal repays half of…

Portugal repays half of IMF loan, calls it sign of health

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 12:06 pm 02/20/2017 12:06pm
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government says it has paid back to the International Monetary Fund half the money it received from the institution as part of a bailout in 2011, and says the early repayment is evidence the country is financially healthy again.

The Finance Ministry said Monday it last week returned to the IMF 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) — an amount that was due for repayment in 2019. That means Portugal has already paid back 13 billion euros to the IMF.

Portugal neared bankruptcy in 2011 amid the eurozone financial crisis, when it had less than 400 million euros in the Treasury. Its European Union partners joined the IMF to grant it a 78 billion-euro rescue.

Paying back its loans early saves Portugal interest that is due on the loan.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Portugal repays half of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News