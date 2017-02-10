7:46 am, February 10, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Police disperse protests against…

Police disperse protests against Turkish university purges

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 7:06 am 02/10/2017 07:06am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police have used tear gas to disperse protesters trying to enter Ankara University to denounce a government decree that dismissed 330 academics. At least five protesters were detained.

The academics were among some 4,500 civil servants that were sacked Tuesday under the state of emergency declared following a failed coup attempt in July. Although introduced to deal with the alleged perpetrators of the coup, critics say the government is using emergency powers to pursue all opponents.

On Friday, police dispersed students, teachers, civic society representatives and some opposition legislators who gathered outside the prestigious faculty of political science, where some 20 staff members were dismissed.

Some had signed a declaration for renewed peace efforts with the Kurdish rebels which angered the government.

Topics:
Education News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Police disperse protests against…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News