Police: Boat with 93 migrants lands on Cyprus’ north coast

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:38 am 02/04/2017 04:38am
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police say a boat loaded with 93 migrants —including 42 children and 17 women — has landed in the island’s northeastern coast.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with police rules, told The Associated Press that the boat was spotted some 15 kilometers (9 miles) off the coast before landing near the village of Kato Pyrgos.

The official said police officers found the migrants at the landing point shortly after midnight Saturday. There was no immediate report on the migrants’ nationality is or where their voyage began.

The migrants were given medical check-ups and will be transferred later Saturday at a reception center near the capital, Nicosia.

Europe News
