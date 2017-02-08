Poland’s top politician pleased by talks with Merkel

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader says that his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel were held in “good atmosphere” and that he believes her visit will bring “good results.”

Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, met with Merkel late Tuesday during her half-a-day visit to Warsaw. TVN24 on Wednesday showed him kiss Merkel’s hand in greeting, a vanishing, traditional gesture of men in Poland. Merkel smiled.

Kaczynski said the talks focused on the future of the European Union, Britain’s exit and the negotiations linked to that, as well as steps to be taken by Europe after the so-called Brexit.

Merkel and Poland’s leaders stressed that Poland and Germany have an important role to play in Europe’s future. She held talks also with Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and President Andrzej Duda.

Ways of bringing the 28-nation EU quickly out of the current “turbulence” were the main themes of the day, Deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymanski, who attended Merkel’s talks with Szydlo, said Wednesday.

Some attention was given to the refusal by Poland’s conservative government to back the country’s former prime minister, Donald Tusk, for a second term as European Council president, as a result of internal politics. Szymanski said the matter is still being considered.

Merkel’s visit was aimed at seeking common ground with Poland as she and other leaders work to find a way forward for the European Union. The bloc faces challenges from within, primarily Britain’s vote to leave, and without, including Russia’s resurgence and a new U.S. president who has spoken dismissively of the EU.