12:34 pm, February 20, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Poland tells EU: We…

Poland tells EU: We value democracy, respect our sovereignty

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 12:27 pm 02/20/2017 12:27pm
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Foreign Ministry says it has written to the European Union in response to the bloc’s recommendations on rule of law in the country, the latest step in a standoff between Warsaw’s populist government and EU officials concerned about weakening democratic standards.

Most of the EU’s concerns center on steps by the ruling Law and Justice party that have weakened the Constitutional Tribunal’s ability to act as a check on executive power.

The Foreign Ministry said Monday that its response to the European Commission stresses that Poland is committed to democracy and is therefore open to its suggestions.

But it also accused EU Vice-President Frans Timmermans, who has strongly criticized Polish actions toward the court, of trying to marginalize Poland and violate its national sovereignty.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Poland tells EU: We…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News