Poland tells EU: We value democracy, respect our sovereignty

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Foreign Ministry says it has written to the European Union in response to the bloc’s recommendations on rule of law in the country, the latest step in a standoff between Warsaw’s populist government and EU officials concerned about weakening democratic standards.

Most of the EU’s concerns center on steps by the ruling Law and Justice party that have weakened the Constitutional Tribunal’s ability to act as a check on executive power.

The Foreign Ministry said Monday that its response to the European Commission stresses that Poland is committed to democracy and is therefore open to its suggestions.

But it also accused EU Vice-President Frans Timmermans, who has strongly criticized Polish actions toward the court, of trying to marginalize Poland and violate its national sovereignty.