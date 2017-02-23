6:39 am, February 23, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Two left lanes of northbound I-295 get by a serious crash at Malcolm X Avenue.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Paris teens block schools,…

Paris teens block schools, protesting police violence

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 6:21 am 02/23/2017 06:21am
Share
Students protest against alleged police abuses in front of the Henri Bergson college, in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — Paris teenagers have blockaded 16 city high schools with burning garbage cans and makeshift barricades to protest the alleged rape of a young black man with a police baton and other police abuse.

A crowd of protesting students, some hooded and carrying flares, also marched on the Place de la Nation in eastern Paris on Thursday. Images on social networks showed some carrying a banner reading “Vengeance for Theo,” the name of the alleged victim.

A Paris school district spokesman said extra security measures were taken after 16 of the region’s 103 high schools were blocked Thursday, and 12 others otherwise disrupted.

The Paris police headquarters said officers are monitoring the situation but reported no arrests.

Four officers have been charged in the suspected violence against Theo last month, which prompted violent protests in poor suburbs around Paris.

Topics:
Education News Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Paris teens block schools,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News