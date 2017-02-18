8:01 am, February 18, 2017
Paris rally planned against police abuse after alleged rape

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:09 am 02/18/2017 07:09am
PARIS (AP) — Anti-racism groups and others plan a rally in Paris in support of victims of police violence, after a young black man was allegedly raped with a police baton in an incident that prompted violent protests in poor suburbs.

Paris police announced a security perimeter in the area of Saturday’s rally, and far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen issued a statement urging the government to ban it out of respect for the police.

The 22-year-old man, identified publicly only by his first name Theo, was hospitalized for two weeks. Theo, who worked with local youth in his hometown of Aulnay-sous-Bois northeast of Paris, has become a symbol for minorities who stand up to police violence.

Four officers have been charged in the case, but deny intentional wrongdoing.

