5:06 am, February 21, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Loudoun County, northbound Va. 28 is shutdown due to a crash; detour onto Va. 267 toward Dulles Airport/Herndon.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Overnight riots in predominantly…

Overnight riots in predominantly immigrant Stockholm suburb

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 4:33 am 02/21/2017 04:33am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say riots broke out overnight in a predominantly immigrant Stockholm suburb after officers arrested a suspect on drug charges.

Spokesman Lars Bystrom said Tuesday that unidentified people, including some wearing masks, threw rocks at police, set cars on fire and looted shops in Rinkeby. One officer was slightly injured when hit by a rock. No arrests were made.

Bystrom says one officer fired his gun, not as a warning shot but because he was “in a situation that demanded he used his firearm.”

Bystrom added that “no one was hit,” but declined to give further details, saying the episode would be investigated.

Bystrom said: “This kind of situation doesn’t happen that often but it is always regrettable when they happen.”

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Overnight riots in predominantly…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News