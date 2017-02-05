4:14 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court denies Trump administration request to immediately reinstate ban on travelers and refugees. This story is developing.

On call with Trump, Italy’s leader discusses NATO, migrants

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 3:44 am 02/05/2017 03:44am
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni arrives for an EU summit, in Valletta, Malta, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s premier emphasized the significance of NATO and outlined a new agreement between Italy and Libya to fight human trafficking during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni’s office says Sunday that the call Saturday evening focused on “bilateral relations between Italy and the USA, united by a historic friendship and collaboration.”

It said Gentiloni reaffirmed “the fundamental importance of the role of NATO and of collaboration between Europe and the United States in the face of challenges and threats to shared security.”

The two leaders also renewed their commitment to fighting terrorism and radicalism and to reinforce efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and to achieve peace in the Middle East, including in war-torn Syria.

