Nigel Farage egged whilst on the UK campaign trail

LONDON (AP) — Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage has had an egg thrown at him while campaigning in a British city.

Farage, an architect of Britain’s exit from the European Union, was campaigning with his successor Paul Nuttall on Monday in Stoke-On-Trent, a city 260 kilometers north west of London.

Photos appear to show a young man hurling an egg at Farage, a member of the European Parliament and ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Farage was protected by the umbrella he was carrying which was emblazoned with the UKIP logo. The egg-thrower ran away.

UKIP has a candidate running in an election for Stoke-On-Trent’s House of Commons seat. The by-election will take place on February 23.