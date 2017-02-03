5:40 am, February 3, 2017
New UN report chronicles abuse against Rohinyga in Myanmar

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:06 am 02/03/2017 05:06am
GENEVA (AP) — U.N. human rights investigators have chronicled new accounts of crimes including beatings, disappearances and brutal killings of children as young as 8 months old by Myanmar security forces against the Muslim Rohingya minority.

A U.N. human rights office report on Friday cites accounts of 204 people interviewed by U.N. staffers after fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh since October. The report says crimes against humanity were “very likely” committed.

U.N. rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein deployed the team after Myanmar’s government denied repeated requests for access to the worst-hit areas of Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where many Rohingya live.

The report is likely to raise pressure on the governing party of Nobel Peace Prize-winning Aung San Suu Kyi amid allegations that soldiers have been killing and raping Rohingya and burning their homes.

