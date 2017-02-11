6:17 am, February 11, 2017
New Faeroese constitution vote set for next year

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 5:48 am 02/11/2017 05:48am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Faeroe Islands’ premier says a referendum on a new constitution for the semi-autonomous Danish North Atlantic territory will be held next year on April 25. No text has yet been approved.

Aksel V. Johannesen says his three-party governing coalition wants a “broad support” both among lawmakers in the 33-seat Lagting and voters.

Johannesen said Saturday a new Constitution must reflect “our identity as a nation” and “our right to self-determination.”

The 18-island archipelago between Scotland and Iceland enjoys self-rule except for foreign and defense policy. It often refers itself as a nation and has several times floated the idea of full independence. Denmark has been supportive but said subsidy agreements should then be reviewed.

Fishing and Danish subsidies are the main sources of income for the nearly 50,000 islanders.

