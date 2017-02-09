4:44 am, February 9, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Merkel hopes to step…

Merkel hopes to step up Germany’s migrant deportations

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 4:02 am 02/09/2017 04:02am
Share
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint press conference with the President of Uruguay, Tabare Vazquez Rosas, as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes for progress on deporting more rejected asylum-seekers as she meets with governors of Germany’s 16 states Thursday.

Merkel, who faces an election in September, has called repeatedly for a “national effort” to make sure that people who have no right to stay leave the country.

Deportations are a matter for state governments. But Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has made clear the federal government wants more influence.

He called Thursday for “exit centers” near airports where people could be taken ahead of deportations “so that things are more orderly and many don’t simply evade deportation at the last minute.”

De Maiziere told ARD television he wants a national center to coordinate returns.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Merkel hopes to step…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News