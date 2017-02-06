3:06 pm, February 7, 2017
Man who killed and dismembered UK policeman dies in prison

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 12:04 pm 02/06/2017 12:04pm
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prison Service says that an Italian man who was convicted of murdering a policeman and dissolving his body in acid has died in prison.

Stefano Brizzi was sentenced in December to a minimum of 24 years for strangling policeman Gordon Semple, whom he had met on gay dating app Grindr.

Brizzi, a crystal meth addict who was obsessed with TV series “Breaking Bad,” dismembered Semple’s body before attempting to dissolve it in an acid bath.

The Prison Service said in a statement Monday that Brizzi had died in custody at London’s Belmarsh Prison a day earlier. It didn’t give a cause of death and said an investigation would be held.

Brizzi, who was a former IT developer at Morgan Stanley, had claimed Semple died accidentally during sadomasochistic sex.

