2:42 pm, February 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Macedonian capital offers free…

Macedonian capital offers free transport to fight pollution

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:12 am 02/07/2017 09:12am
Share

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Municipal authorities in Macedonia’s heavily polluted capital are offering residents free use of public transport to reduce the use of cars.

Concentrations of toxic airborne particles in Skopje have been about 20 times above safe levels for the past 10 days.

Macedonian health authorities say that the city of around 750,000 is now Europe’s most polluted capital, with poor air quality blamed for the premature death of 1,300 people each year.

The problem is mainly attributed to heavy use of wood-burning stoves and road traffic. The measure announced Tuesday will apply until pollution levels drop.

Officials say pollution contributed to 30-35 percent of deaths during the winter period over the past three years in Skopje, with the figure in other capitals rarely exceeding 20 percent.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Macedonian capital offers free…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News