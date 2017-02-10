1:45 pm, February 10, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Around 1 p.m., President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint news conference. Listen live.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Louvre machete attack suspect…

Louvre machete attack suspect faces attempted murder charge

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:17 pm 02/10/2017 01:17pm
Share

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutor’s office says the suspect in last week’s machete attack at the Louvre Museum is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and association with a terrorist organization.

The 28-year-old suspect — who French officials believe to be Egyptian — was charged Friday.

Paris prosecutor’s office said the man, who Egyptian authorities identify as Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, remains hospitalized after he was shot four times during the Feb. 3 attack. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Louvre Museum reopened to the public on Saturday, a day after the attack in which the assailant shouting “Allahu akbar!” attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building.

French President Francois Hollande has said there is “no doubt” that the suspect’s actions were a terror attack.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Louvre machete attack suspect…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News