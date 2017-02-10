6:16 am, February 10, 2017
Kremlin: talks to decide future of nuclear pact with US

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 5:41 am 02/10/2017 05:41am
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Alexei Nikolsky/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — The possibility of extending a pivotal Russia-U.S. arms control pact is to be discussed in prospective talks with Washington, the Kremlin said Friday.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the prospects of extending the New START Treaty that is set to expire in 2021 will “depend on the position of our American partners” and require negotiations.

He wouldn’t say whether the Kremlin favors extending the 2010 pact that limited Russian and U.S. nuclear arsenals to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads each.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Peskov pointed to a “certain break in dialogue on strategic security issues” during the Obama administration, and said Moscow and Washington now need “an update of information and positions.”

Russia-U.S. relations have been strained over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and the allegations of Russia hacking of the Democrats in the U.S. presidential election. The Kremlin has welcomed President Donald Trump’s promise to mend the broken ties.

While suggesting possible cooperation with Moscow to fight the Islamic State group in Syria, as a candidate Trump was critical of the New START and talked about a need to strengthen U.S. nuclear arsenals.

In December, Trump declared on Twitter that the U.S. should “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability” until the rest of the world “comes to its senses” regarding nuclear weapons.

Putin has said that strengthening Russia’s nuclear capabilities should be among the priorities for the nation.

