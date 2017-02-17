7:58 am, February 17, 2017
Kremlin denies disappointment with Trump

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 7:52 am 02/17/2017 07:52am
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it’s too early to say what course Russia-U.S. ties will take under President Donald Trump.

Asked if the Kremlin was disappointed with Trump and the lack of quick progress in repairing bilateral ties, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday “we never wore rose-tinted glasses, never had any illusions, so there is nothing to be disappointed with.”

He said the areas of possible cooperation and disagreements could only be determined after Putin and Trump have detailed talks, adding that it’s not clear when that might happen.

Peskov dodged a question about Trump blaming the media on Thursday for trying to thwart his plan to improve ties with Moscow. He emphasized that Moscow believes “Russia-U.S. ties are important for our two nations and the entire global community.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
