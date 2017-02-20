6:34 am, February 20, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Kremlin defends its recognition…

Kremlin defends its recognition of Ukraine rebel passports

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 5:43 am 02/20/2017 05:43am
Share
An activist throws a smoke grenade toward riot police during a protest rally in front of the President Office in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Protesters were demanding a stop to trade relations with Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says its decision to recognize passports and other documents issued by separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine is a response to Ukraine’s blockade of rebel regions.

The weekend’s move by Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn sharp criticism from Ukraine, which called it a violation of a two-year-old peace deal. Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine since April 2014, a conflict that has killed more than 9,800 people

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday the decision was a humanitarian move to help struggling residents in the rebel regions, who have faced a transport blockade imposed by Ukrainian nationalist volunteer battalions.

Nationalist demonstrators supporting the blockade also clashed with police outside the presidential administration building in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Kremlin defends its recognition…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News