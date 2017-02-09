6:14 am, February 9, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Frederick, Howard, Carroll and Baltimore county schools are on two-hour delays.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Kosovo oppos'n lawmaker detained…

Kosovo oppos’n lawmaker detained for disrupting parliament

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 5:45 am 02/09/2017 05:45am
Share

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police say they have taken into custody an opposition lawmaker wanted for questioning over suspicions of disrupting the parliament with the use of tear gas.

A statement Thursday said Aida Derguti of the Self-Determination Movement has been taken to the court in the capital, Pristina.

For a year opposition lawmakers used tear gas, blew whistles and threw water bottles to prevent the parliament from approving a border demarcation deal with Montenegro deal and another one with Serbia that gives more powers to ethnic Serbs in Kosovo. Street rallies by opposition supporters routinely turned into violent clashes with police.

The opposition is concerned Kosovo would lose land and sovereignty, which the government denies.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a declaration Serbia has not recognized.

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Kosovo oppos'n lawmaker detained…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News