2:01 pm, February 18, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Kelly: Trump is working…

Kelly: Trump is working on “streamlined” travel ban

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 1:36 pm 02/18/2017 01:36pm
Share
US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. The annual weekend gathering is known for providing an open and informal platform to meet in close quarters. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MUNICH (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says President Donald Trump is working on a “streamlined” version of his executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Kelly said Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that the original order, now halted by a court challenge, was designed as a “temporary pause” to allow him to “see where our immigration and vetting system has gaps.”

He says Trump is now “contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version” of the executive order limiting immigration. Kelly says this time he has a chance to work out a rollout plan for that order “to make sure that there’s no one caught in the system” as they move from overseas to American airports.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Kelly: Trump is working…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News