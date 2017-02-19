8:01 am, February 19, 2017
Italy’s Renzi resigns as party chief, seeks renewed mandate

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 7:37 am 02/19/2017 07:37am
Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi talks during a national assembly of the Democratic Party, in Rome's Hotel Parco de' Principi, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Renzi has resigned as Democratic Party leader in a bid to win a fresh, stronger mandate ahead of national elections, when populist political forces are positioned to pose the biggest challenge. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi has resigned as Democratic Party leader in a bid to win a fresh, stronger mandate before the national election in which populist political forces are positioned to pose the biggest challenge.

As promised, Renzi told fellow Democratic leaders at a meeting Sunday that he was resigning. But Renzi insisted he won’t submit to what he called the “blackmail” of a more left-leaning faction threatening a schism if he again seeks the top party post.

The national election, due in early 2018, might come earlier if Premier Paolo Gentiloni loses control of a frequently squabbling center-left parliamentary majority.

The populist, anti-euro 5-Star Movement aims to gain national power for the first time. It is Parliament’s second-biggest party, after the Democrats, who govern in a center-left coalition.

