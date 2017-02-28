9:49 am, February 28, 2017
Italy probes visa scandal at its consulate in Irbil, Iraq

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 9:24 am 02/28/2017 09:24am
ROME (AP) — Italy has ordered an inspection of its consulate the Iraqi city of Irbil, after reports exorbitant fees were demanded for visas.

The Italian foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday the inspection found “irregularities” in granting visas and that the head of the visa section has been replaced.

Corriere della Sera newspaper Tuesday reported that the probe was looking at 150 cases in which visa-seekers, including Syrians, Arab and Kurdish Iraqis, allegedly paid as much as 10,000 euros ($10,600) for visas instead of the actual 90-euro ($96) fee.

The ministry declined to expand on its statement.

Irbil is the Kurdish regional capital of Iraq.

