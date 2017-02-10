7:46 am, February 10, 2017
In Denmark, teenage girl charged with planning bomb attacks

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 7:25 am 02/10/2017 07:25am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish prosecutor says a 16-year-old girl has been formally charged with planning bomb attacks against two schools in Denmark.

Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas says the teenager is accused of “having made preparations to make bombs” using the explosive known as TATP. She said her targets were a school west of Copenhagen and a Jewish school in the capital.

Police thwarted the plans by arresting the girl on Jan. 13, 2016. A trial is set to start April 7, 2017 in Holbaek, northwest of the Danish capital.

Charges against a 25-year-old man, initially believed to an accomplice, have been dropped.

Defense lawyer Michael Juul Eriksen told The Associated Press his client, who twice had been in Syria, would be released later Friday.

Neither the girl nor the man could be identified.

