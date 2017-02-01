9:28 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Homelessness activists evicted from…

Homelessness activists evicted from pricey mansion in London

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 8:24 am 02/01/2017 08:24am
Share
Court appointed bailiffs control access to a building as people are evicted from a large mansion in Eaton Square, a fashionable part of London near Buckingham Palace, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. British authorities have evicted a group of squatters who moved into a vacant mansion in one of London's priciest neighborhoods to draw attention to the problem of homelessness. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — British authorities have evicted a group of squatters who moved into a vacant mansion in one of London’s priciest neighborhoods to draw attention to the problem of homelessness.

Police and bailiffs descended on the five-story town house in posh Eaton Square at dawn on Wednesday after a court ruled that the squatters could be evicted.

About a dozen people emerged from the house with bags of clothes and blankets and boxes of food.

Activists calling themselves the Autonomous Nation of Anarchist Libertarians had occupied the property for about a week.

Housing campaigners say thousands of London homes are unoccupied, many of them owned by wealthy overseas investors.

British media have reported that the Eaton Square property is owned by Russian banker Andrey Goncharenko.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Homelessness activists evicted from…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News