Ground staff to stage strike at Berlin airports Wednesday

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:21 am 02/07/2017 08:21am
BERLIN (AP) — A union representing ground staff is calling on its members to go on strike at Berlin’s two airports Wednesday.

The ver.di union says the strike will take place between 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) and 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) at the German capital’s Tegel and Schoenefeld airports.

It warned Tuesday that air travelers should expect severe disruptions and possible flight cancellations.

The union is demanding higher wages and better conditions for its 2,000 members at the airports.

Ver.di said strikes at other German airports were possible and could be announced at short notice.

Berlin airports information: http://www.berlin-airport.de/en/index.php

