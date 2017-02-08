3:12 am, February 8, 2017
63° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ground staff strike at…

Ground staff strike at German airports, flights scrapped

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 2:56 am 02/08/2017 02:56am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A strike by ground staff at Berlin’s two airports has caused the cancellation of dozens of flights.

The ver.di union called out members at Berlin’s Tegel and Schoenefeld airports for six hours starting at 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) Wednesday. Airport authorities said 112 flights were canceled at Tegel and 22 at Schoenefeld.

The union, which announced the strike Tuesday, is demanding higher wages and better conditions for its 2,000 members at the airports.

Ver.di also called members at Hamburg and Stuttgart airports out on strike. Several flights in Stuttgart were canceled or delayed, but there appeared to be little immediate effect on flights in Hamburg.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ground staff strike at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News