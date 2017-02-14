9:20 am, February 14, 2017
Greek farmers march in Athens against higher taxes

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 8:47 am 02/14/2017 08:47am
Farmers hold flags of Larissa farmer's union during a protest in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Farming unions are angry at increases in their taxation and pension contributions, as part of Greece's bailout obligations. The banner in the background reads in Greek "Immediate satisfaction of demands of farmers". (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of Greek farmers are marching in central Athens to protest tax increases imposed as part of efforts to meet conditions of the country’s international bailout.

About 2,000 farmers from across the country headed to the Greek capital Tuesday to complain about the higher taxes, some of which took effect on Jan. 1. Farmers have been blocking highways sporadically as part of their protest, including at some of Greece’s northern border crossings.

Addressing the crowd before the march began, protest leader Vangelis Boutas said public opinion was backing them.

He said: “This is all about fewer people having more. But ordinary people support our blockades.”

Greece is struggling to agree with its international creditors on what further reforms might be needed as part of its bailout agreement.

Europe News
