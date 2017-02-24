Greece’s Tsipras paints positive picture of future reforms

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says an agreement with European creditors under which the country will make further reforms in 2019 is a positive one and will mark an end to austerity.

The government says that any measures that burden the Greek taxpayer will be offset by an equivalent government-proposed relief measure. Speaking in parliament Friday, Tsipras said both sets of measures would be legislated at the same time.

Tsipras’ left-led coalition government, trailing in polls, has been at pains to paint a positive picture of the deal for austerity-weary Greeks hammered by seven years of a financial crisis that has wiped a quarter off the economy.

No details of the potential measures have been provided.