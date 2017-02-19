5:00 am, February 19, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Graham: Trump must punish…

Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 4:50 am 02/19/2017 04:50am
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, talks with David Friedman, center, nominated to be U.S. Ambassador to Israel, accompanied by former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman on Capitol Hill in Washington, during Friedman's confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Lieberman introduced Friedman to the committee. The debate among American Jews over President Donald Trump has become as raucous as the first weeks of the Trump administration itself, hardening divisions between liberal and conservative Jews that have been growing for years. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

MUNICH (AP) — A senior Republican senator says President Donald Trump needs to take action against Russia over allegations that Moscow interfered in the election that brought him to power.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told the Munich Security Conference he would introduce a bipartisan motion for new Russia sanctions and it will get “north of 75 votes.”

He said Sunday that “my goal is to put it on Trump’s desk and I hope he’ll embrace the idea that as the leader of the free world he should be working with us to punish Russia.”

Graham says his “biggest concern with President Trump… is that he’s never really looked the camera in the eye and said … they’re going to pay a price on my watch for trying to interfere in our election.”

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Graham: Trump must punish…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Europe News