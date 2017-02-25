5:11 am, February 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany's Merkel: keep working…

Germany’s Merkel: keep working on 2-state Mideast solution

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 4:23 am 02/25/2017 04:23am
Share
German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani for talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing the need to work for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after President Donald Trump signaled that he could accept a different outcome.

Merkel’s comments in her weekly video message Saturday came ahead of a March 2 visit to regional power Egypt, where she said she will discuss the matter with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Trump said earlier this month he could accept a two-state solution or a single-state arrangement if it is agreed upon by all sides. His U.N. ambassador then insisted the U.S. absolutely supports a two-state solution.

Merkel said: “I think we must continue on the way to a two-state solution. I see no other possibility becoming reality to achieve a peace process.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany's Merkel: keep working…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News